Local police chiefs will host the fourth annual Steak & Stetson event to raise funds for Special Olympics Texas.

Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim chairs the event each year because he is inspired by Special Olympics Texas athletes and he thoroughly enjoys supporting them.

“I do this because I love our athletes and the happiness they bring to any room,” Reim said. “They are truly up-lifting people! The spirit of competition without winning mattering … the inclusion of our various community members, businesses, and supporters who all come together to make a difference and make the world a better place!”

The fourth annual Steak & Stetson event is scheduled for April 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Circle R Ranch, 5901 Cross Timbers Road in west Flower Mound. The event will feature a steak dinner, DJ, silent and live auctions, raffle, Deal Me In Casino Parties, dancing and inspirational moments from retired Dallas Cowboys player Tony Casillas and local Special Olympics athletes. Western theme is the attire for the night, and the event will focus on local athletes who have competed in the World Games.

Seats are $150, tables are $1,200 and sponsorships begin at $2,500. If you purchase a table or more before March 20, two of your table guests are eligible to attend a pre-party event at Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps, 1701 Shoal Creek in Highland Village, on March 23 from 6-8 p.m. Special Olympics Texas will receive 92% of the funds spent at the event.

Honorary Chairs this year include State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) and Casillas. Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel (Co-Chair) and Denton City Police Chief Frank Dixon co-chair the event with Reim.

For more information, click here.