PSA: Safely dispose of household hazardous waste

Safely disposing of household hazardous waste protects local streams and lakes, the sources of the area’s drinking water.

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District recently released a Public Service Announcement, encouraging local residents to be careful with their spring cleaning, because some common household chemicals and waste can contaminate the local drinking water if poured down the drain or thrown in the trash.

Some common household items that should not be poured or thrown out include:

Aerosol Cans

Batteries (car and household)

Craft Chemicals

Hobby Chemicals

Drain Cleaners

Fertilizers

Household Cleaners

Motor Oil

Oil Filters

Oil Based Paints/Stains/Varnishes

Pesticides

To properly dispose of these items, check your city’s or waste management provider’s website, because some provide curbside pickup or collection events. Lantana residents will receive a notice for a time and location for a collection event on April 18.

