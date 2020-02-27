Large subdivision in Northlake to open in spring

Taylor Morrison’s The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community near Harvest, is on track to open this spring.

When complete, The Ridge will have about 1,000 single-family homes on lot sizes of 50, 60 and 70 feet, according to Taylor Morrison. It is located on the south side of Robson Ranch Road, about 1.5 miles west of I-35W, and in the Argyle ISD.

Construction for Phase I is underway on the community’s initial release, which will include the first 267 homesites and a 4-acre amenity center with a lagoon-style pool and splash park. Builders Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Meritage Homes and Taylor Morrison will begin construction on model homes next month. Home prices will start in the mid-$350s.

The community is centered around an active lifestyle and will feature fitness centers with challenging outdoor fitness elements, parks, gathering areas and a large event lawn. An on-site lifestyle manager will coordinate community gatherings, events and festivals for residents of all ages, according to Taylor Morrison.

“When planning The Ridge, we knew we wanted to push the notion of what an active neighborhood could mean for families,” said Ryan Huey, vice president of land for Taylor Morrison and managing partner for The Ridge. “We wanted to create a place where you and your family could thrive, laugh and play together.”

Other plans for The Ridge include an adventure park with play structures and a second amenity campus with a pool, outdoor game areas and lawns for more intimate gatherings. Future plans call for additional parks, an extensive community trail system and sidewalks.

For more information on The Ridge at Northlake, visit ridgenorthlaketx.com.