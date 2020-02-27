Denton P&Z to consider proposed subdivision near Argyle

Next week, the Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a proposed zoning change request for a small subdivision with smaller lots near Argyle.

The Villas at Eagle Ridge is a proposed 56-home planned development on 15.74 acres in the southeast corner of Brush Creek Road and Hwy 377, which is just north of the city border with Argyle.

According to the project narrative submitted by applicant Skorburg Company, the high-quality homes in the development would be built on 40-foot lots, which are targeted to specific potential customers.

“We are catering to the shifting demographics of of the empty-nest Baby Boomers as well as Millenials looking for housing options without the burden that comes with the upkeep of larger homes,” the applicant said in the project narrative.

In the narrative, the applicant also points out that the Villas at Eagle Ridge would match some of the city’s goals in its 2030 Comprehensive Plan, which says “Residential policies seek to increase residential variety and market range by encouraging development of smaller single-family houses.”

The land is currently zoned Residential 2, and the request is to change it to a Planned Development District to allow for the smaller lot size. The P&Z Public Hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Denton City Hall, 215 East McKinney St. Residents are invited to attend the meeting and speak for or against the change.

The P&Z commissioners will hear residents’ feedback in addition to the plan for the proposed development before making a recommendation to Denton City Council for final action.