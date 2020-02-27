Pie shop to open soon in Flower Mound

A Flower Mound resident is getting ready to retire from her job as a police officer to open a new pie shop close to home.

Amy Doyle has served as a full-time police officer with the city of Arlington for 20 years and will retire in August. She has lived in Flower Mound during most of that time, so when she began thinking about what she would do after retirement, she wanted to go into business much closer to home.

“I want to start a business in the community where I know people,” Doyle said. “People always ask why I drive so far on my daily commute to Arlington, and I always say that it’s because I love Flower Mound.”

Doyle wasn’t decided on what kind of business she wanted to open when she stumbled across the Buttermilk Sky Pie shop in Colleyville.

“I love pie, and I thought it was one of the best pies I’d ever had,” she said.

After doing some research and thinking Flower Mound might be a good location for a new location, Doyle contacted the corporate owners, and they agreed. She began working on finding a good place to open up shop in the area, and she just finalized a lease to open in the future Windsor Ridges shopping center, 4610 Long Prairie Road, which is nearing completion on FM 2499 just north of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Buttermilk Sky’s pies are all homemade at each location with fresh ingredients. Doyle said ingredients can be purchased locally, which is “important to me, I want to keep it as local as possible.” The shop will offer a variety of full-size, mini and “itty bitty” pies, including pecan, chocolate cream, apple, peanut butter cream, key lime and more flavors. Seasonal and gluten-free pies will also be available. The only non-pies on the menu are thumbprint cookies.

Doyle said she expects to be able to open up shop in a couple months.