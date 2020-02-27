Lantana Crime Watch — February 2020

Lantana had 259 calls for service for the month of January. The Deputies responded to 23 alarm calls, 108 traffic related calls and 152 self-initiated calls for service.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy starts Monday, February 24, 2020. This is a 12-week program that meets on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Come be a part of this program and get a comprehensive overview of DCSO operations. There is no cost to participants. Applications can be found on our website: DentonCounty.com/departments/sheriff. For all questions contact Deputy Keffer 940-349-1549.

We are hiring Detention Officers! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join our family and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752.00 per year. Visit our website to apply. www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty