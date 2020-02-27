Home
Lantana Crime Watch — February 2020

Denton County Sheriff’s Office in Lantana.

Lantana had 259 calls for service for the month of January.  The Deputies responded to 23 alarm calls, 108 traffic related calls and 152 self-initiated calls for service.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy starts Monday, February 24, 2020.  This is a 12-week program that meets on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 9 p.m.  Come be a part of this program and get a comprehensive overview of DCSO operations.  There is no cost to participants.  Applications can be found on our website: DentonCounty.com/departments/sheriff.  For all questions contact Deputy Keffer 940-349-1549.

We are hiring Detention Officers!  If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join our family and be a part of a great organization.  Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752.00 per year.  Visit our website to apply.  www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty

