Argyle Police Blotter — February 2020

On Dec. 22 at 2:28 p.m., a resident on Valley View Court reported a man she thought might be a porch pirate who was parked in front of her home, got out of his vehicle and followed a FedEx truck.

On Dec. 30 at 8:26 p.m., a resident on Creekside Trail reported that someone rang her doorbell, said her car was sideswiped and then ran away.

On Jan. 9 at 8:22 a.m., a resident reported to police that the speed limit sign was missing in the 400 block of Ben Boyd Road. The responding officer found that the sign was still there.

On Jan.12 at 10:18 a.m., a resident on Manor Drive reported teenagers driving four-wheelers up and down the road.

On Jan. 15 at 3:34 p.m., a woman driving on I-35W reported that she brake-checked another driver, who then leaned out the window holding a bat, threatening the caller.

On Jan. 15 at 9:53 p.m., a resident on West Front Street called police because a vehicle she didn’t recognize was sitting in the street. Before an officer arrived, the woman went to speak to the occupants in the vehicle. It was two teenage girls who said they were “just chilling.” They left.

On the weekend of Jan. 18-19, an Argyle traffic officer made a couple notable traffic stops. One driver was going at a high rate of speed on Hwy 377 and was struggling to keep the vehicle in its lane. The driver lied to the officer about his name for about 30 minutes before finally giving his real name. He was arrested for failing to provide identifying information. The officer then stopped a driver who was going 86 mph in the 45 mph zone. The driver also had a warrant out for his arrest, and he was taken into custody.

On Jan. 20 at 11:13 a.m., a resident on Whispering Trails Drive reported an injured raccoon in her front yard. The officer offered to shoot it, but she said she didn’t want that, so the officer advised her to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or DFW Wildlife Coalition.

On Jan. 23 at 4:49 p.m., a man came to the Argyle Police Station seeking a police report and advice about a fraudulent email from what he believed was his title company. He explained that he wired more than $82,000 for the purchase of a home before learning the email was a fraud.

On Jan. 23 at 8:08 p.m., a resident on Charyl Lynn Drive called police because her heat kicked off and she didn’t know how to turn it back on herself. The officer set the thermostat to an appropriate setting.

On Jan. 23 at 8:49 p.m., a resident on Country Lakes Boulevard reported that she came home to find her upstairs TV was on, which is seldom ever used. Nothing was found to be missing or out of place.