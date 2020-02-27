Highland Village Police Blotter — February 2020

A resident reported an aggravated robbery on the afternoon of Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Kennedy Avenue, in The District of Highland Village apartment complex. The suspects are described as four thin black men in their late teens or early 20s. Their faces were covered and they were wearing green and black camouflage clothing. At least one of them was armed with a shotgun. They drove away in a four-door gray Chevrolet Cruze with a loud muffler or no muffler. One of its rear hubcaps was broken, and the car had dark window tinting, except for a portion of one of the back windows. Police believe the robbery was not a random offense.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 23, Highland Village police investigated one case of harassment, one terroristic threat and one Class C threat. There were seven assault cases, four DWIs and one evading arrest/detention with vehicle. There were three reports of theft – two in the 3200 block of Justin Road, and one in the 1500 block of Cottonwood Creek. Police were also called to one incident of disorderly conduct, one public intoxication and one online impersonation.

We recently received several complaints about vehicles parked facing traffic in one of our neighborhoods. We placed some parking reminders on the vehicles that were out of compliance to remind everyone about the applicable law before having to resort to warnings or citations. Upon reading the comments after our actions were posted, it appears this parking issue may be a problem in several neighborhoods and even neighboring cities. To help keep this problem from growing, we would like to take a moment to remind everyone about one of the basic state laws regarding parking: Texas Transportation Code § 545.303. Additional Parking Regulations: (a) An operator who stops or parks on a two-way roadway shall do so with the right-hand wheels of the vehicle parallel to and within 18 inches of the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway. Texas Transportation Code 545.303 is the law that covers a vehicle parked facing traffic. An easy way to remember this is that your headlights should be facing in the direction you would be legally driving. Also, this allows the rear tail reflectors to do their job and other cars can see the parked vehicle. This illegal way of parking is considered a traffic violation and a warning or a citation may be issued by an officer observing this violation.