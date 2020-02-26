Constable Corner — March 2020

Thank you for taking the time to stop by and read update’s from my office.

Through the wondrous Grace of the Lord Jesus Christ I serve you as the Denton County Precinct 4 Constable.

This month we currently are in the process of organizing the 16th Annual Medal of Honor Escort in conjunction with the Texas Patriot Guard, with the Medal of Honor Host City Week scheduled throughout the dates April 15-18, 2020 in Gainesville, Texas.

We have also signed on with the US Government and the Texas Patriot Guard to provide escorts for any fallen service member from DFW Airport to their last appointed rounds.

The planning for this event is a yearlong undertaking.

For complete details you can check out the event’s website at: https://medalofhonorhostcity.com/

In more concentrated news of the area of Pct. 4, the city of Justin recently enlisted the services of Constable Precinct 4 to assist with the execution of their warrants that have been dormant for quite some time.

Within a short duration of time the process has thus far returned revenue to Denton County in excess of $5,000 dollars as well as an additional amount of revenue to the town.

We are currently entertaining talks with other local law enforcement jurisdiction’s to provide the same services.

These types of partnerships are only made possible as we effectively manage our legislatively mandated responsibilities.

In ongoing efforts to give back continuously to the community in need, we have an upcoming event on April 11, 2020 in Flower Mound where we will be helping in conjunction with Love for Kids, a non-profit charitable organization that pairs with over 100 agencies for the benefit and purpose of children’s charities.

The special program is called ‘All Kids Count’ a resource Fair & Picnic helping children with chronic illness or special needs.

It is a FREE event and is filled with delightful activities such as face painting, horseback riding, live entertainment, food, carnival games, petting zoo, live entertainment, and prizes!

The deadline to register is by March 27, 2020, visit;

https://www.loveforkidsinc.org/events/all-kids-count/

In a most touching turn of events, one of our very close friends and iconic Flower Mound resident, the Mrs. Carol Kohankie was critically ill and was a given zero chance of survival by doctors.

Miraculously after much prayer for her recovery throughout the community, Mrs. Kohankie is now on a road to successful well-being.

We have truly witnessed a beloved healing of grace.

As you may have heard the news, I am excited to announce I am currently running for Re-Election for my third consecutive term as your Constable of Denton County Precinct 4.

I have been serving you in this department since 2002.

In the upcoming Republican Primary Election on March 3, I would request the support of your vote to enter into my third term of office as your Incumbent Constable.

I am proud to inform that I am endorsed by my predecessor, The Honorable John Hatzenbuhler.

My slogan continues to be that of legislatively mandated, yet spiritually motivated to perform my duties within my role and duty to the community.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if I may provide any assistance or services to you or someone you may know in need.

God Bless,

Constable Tim Burch

Denton County, Precinct 4

Contact Information:

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

6200 Canyon Falls

Argyle TX 76226

Email: [email protected]

Office 972-434-3980

Cell 817-999-8124