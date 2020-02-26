Historic farmhouse to be moved out of Flower Mound next week

A historic Flower Mound farmhouse will be moved to Grapevine next week.

The Roberson farmhouse, built in 1905, will be moved on Tuesday, March 3 to make room for development of Lakeside Village, near the north shore of Lake Grapevine. The historic home will be restored and located next to the historic Thomas McPherson Farmhouse near the corner of South Dooley Street and East College Street.

Crews are expected to begin the move at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The house will be transported across Fairway Drive, on Hwy 26 and down Texan Trail, according to the Grapevine Police Department. Major intersections along this route will be closed at various times and traffic will be detoured.

Lakeside Village will feature a variety of public spaces, restaurants, parks, trails, hotels, event venues, homes, and offices with lake views. It is being developed through a partnership of the Peter P. Stewart Family of Dallas and Realty Capital Management of Irving as the final phase of the Lakeside DFW community.