Snow flurries possible overnight as cold front arrives

A cold front is expected to pass through Denton County overnight, bringing cold temperatures, high winds and a chance for some light snow flurries to the area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the cold front to arrive late Tuesday night, dropping temperatures into the 30s. Wind speeds between 20-30 mph are expected, with some higher gusts, will lead to wind chills dropping into the teens and 20s after midnight.

Some light snow flurries will be possible in Denton County, with a mix of light rain and/or light snow possible to the north and east of the area. No measurable accumulations expected in either area, according to the weather service.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for breezy, sunny conditions with a high around 48 degrees, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Thursday through Sunday.