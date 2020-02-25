Open house to be held about police substation in south Denton

The city of Denton will hold an open house meeting Thursday about a future police substation in south Denton.

In November, Denton voters approved a bond election that included nearly $62 million for renovations of the police department headquarters, a police indoor firing range and the construction of a police substation in south Denton. It will be located next to the existing Fire Station No. 7 at 4201 Vintage Blvd.

The substation is intended to house patrol, neighborhood services, traffic enforcement, criminal investigation and other operations, staff and administrative support, according to the city. It is also expected to improve citywide response times. Currently, the project is expected to begin in July and end one year later.

The open house will give residents the chance to view the current designs for the future substation, learn more about how it will be used and ask other questions. The free come-and-go event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station No. 7.