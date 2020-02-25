Home
Lewisville police seize nearly 600 pounds of meth

Lewisville police seized nearly 600 pounds of methamphetamine in a drug bust on Feb. 23. Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department

The Lewisville Police Department seized about 595 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend in one of the largest drug busts in the department’s history.

An anonymous caller tipped police about a suspicious tractor-trailer near a major highway at 3 p.m. on Sunday. K-9 Officer Pat Robey deployed his K-9 partner, Stryker, to conduct a free air sniff of the truck, and Stryker alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department.

Police then conducted a search at the department’s headquarters and located the methamphetamine in a hidden compartment. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $1.2 million.

