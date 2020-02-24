Home
CoServ responds to feedback about LED streetlights

LED streetlights, photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy

CoServ is responding to concerned feedback from Highland Village residents about recent news that some streetlights are being replaced with LED lights.

CoServ wants residents to know that it not replacing all the lights in the city, but is instead focusing on a small part of the city and is only replacing the ones identified to be in need of replacement, updating or adjusting. Any lights that directly illuminate high pedestrian or road traffic areas will remain as installed, according to the statement.

“We always strive to provide our members with the best and most efficient service as possible, so we ask that you remain patient as our crews continue to inspect and address each light individually,” the statement said. “Our plan is to have a resolution to this issue as soon as possible. If you have additional questions, please contact us at [email protected] Thank you again for your understanding.”

