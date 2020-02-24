LISD, city event to feature former NASA rocket scientist

A free event will be held next week featuring a former NASA rocket scientist as its speaker.

The Community Learning Event, presented by the city of Lewisville and Lewisville ISD, is headlined by Shayla Rivera, an aerospace engineer turned corporate trainer, speaker, TV and radio host, professor and comedian. Her talk will focus on exploring different perspectives of diversity and power of welcoming what makes people different, according to the school district.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 4. Lunch will be provided to all attendees of the event, which is free but reservations are required. Seating is limited and there is a limit of four tickets per order. For reservations of groups of 5 or more, call the MCL Grand at 972-219-8446 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for tickets.