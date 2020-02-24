Nelson recognized by Texas Retired Teachers Association

State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was recently recognized by The Texas Retired Teachers Association with a Legislator Appreciation Award.

“As a former educator, I am proud we were able to show our retired teachers that we value their service to our state,” Nelson said. “Our budget keeps their health care premiums at current levels, makes the pension plan actuarial sound and provides retired teacher a supplemental check.”

TRTA awarded Senator Nelson for her work during the 2019 Regular Session to ensure the longevity of the Teacher Retirement System for all current and future Texas public education retirees. As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Nelson sponsored the Appropriations Act — which directed $230 million to maintain health care benefits and premiums at current levels — shored up the pension plan and gave retired teachers a supplemental 13th check of up to $2,000 dollars, according to a news release from Nelson’s office.

“Retired Texas educators are grateful for Senator Nelson’s continued support and compassion as she strives to make the TRS pension fund financially sound and help retirees meet the rising daily costs of living,” said TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee.