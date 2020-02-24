FMHS Color Guard to give away Bahamas cruise and more

A Bahamas cruise, Texas Rangers tickets, AirPods and many more prizes will be given away at a Flower Mound High School Color Guard event next month.

Pia Palooza is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on March 11 at the FMHS basketball arena, and it will feature raffle drawings, the ending of a silent auction and, of course, pie, according to a news release from the color guard. Tickets are $10. Proceeds from the fundraising event will go to support equipment and travel expenses as FMHS Color Guard heads to Dayton, Ohio in April to compete at the WGI World Championships for the first time in school history.

“We are excited to partner with businesses in the community for our fifth Annual Raffle & Silent Auction, which is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” said Guard Director William Martin. “Your favorite local businesses have donated many great prizes for both the raffle and silent auction.”

Raffle prizes include: a Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise, donated by Cruise Therapy Travel and Kris Wise Advantage Group with Keller Williams; a Family 4-pack of Texas Rangers tickets at the new Globe Life Field, donated by Fox Sports Southwest; and a 40” Vizio 4K Smart Flatscreen TV, donated by Edward Jones in conjunction with Best Buy.

Raffle Tickets can be purchased online at www.FloMoCG.com: one ticket for $5, three tickets for $10 or 10 tickets for $20. Winners will be drawn at Pie Palooza, and you don’t have to be present to win.

The Silent Auction opens for bidding on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at www.FloMoCG.com Some of the items up for auction include a modified golf cart, club level Ranger tickets, event packages, handmade items, many local gift cards, gift baskets and more. Bidding closes the evening of Pie Palooza.