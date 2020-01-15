Highland Village streetlights being changed to LED

The streetlights in Highland Village are being upgraded, according to a news release from the city.

CoServ is currently in a phased conversion program changing all street lights from a yellow sodium to LED to make them as safe and efficient as possible, the news release said. There have been questions raised by residents and CoServ provided the following statement:

CoServ apologizes for any inconvenience our LED upgrades to certain street lights have caused. Over the past few weeks we have adjusted the lighting throughout Highland Village to make it as safe and efficient as possible. Please know that our technicians are in the process of adjusting residential street lights and addressing the rest though various measures. We appreciate your patience as we work to determine the best solution for this issue moving forward.

CoServ has asked residents who would like to provide input to contact them at [email protected].