Development beginning on 11-lot subdivision in Highland Village

A new 11-lot planned development will soon be under construction in Highland Village.

The Tequesta subdivision will be located in the 1400 block of Highland Village Road, according to a news release from the city, which has been working with the developer since 2016 to bring forward a single-family residential planned development. Final platting and construction plans were approved in December 2019.

The tentative schedule is to begin constructing the infrastructure in mid-January, according to the city. Home construction will likely begin in April or May 2020. Once the project moves into the construction phase, residents should expect heavy construction equipment in the area, construction equipment noise, construction dust and traffic delays during the duration of the project.

For more information, contact Scott Kriston, director of Public Works, at 972-899-5091.