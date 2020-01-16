Denton County Sheriff’s Office to hold Citizen Academy

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Citizen Academy to give residents an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at the sheriff’s office.

The academy is a 12-week program starting Feb. 24 that meets from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays that gives a comprehensive overview of DCSO operations. It is free to attend, and anyone 18 or older who lives, works or attends school in Denton County is eligible to attend.

Each class is given by sheriff’s deputies who work every day in the job area they are presenting, according to the sheriff’s office website. Traffic officers will discuss their role in enforcing traffic laws and reducing the number of accidents in the county. Investigators will discuss the types of offenses that occur in Denton County and their role in investigating those crimes.

The class is limited to 24 people. To apply, click here. For more information, call 940-349-1549.