DCSO seeking another man suspected of hit-and-run

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of a hit-and-run in the Denton County Courthouse parking lot.

The sheriff’s office shared a notice on social media Thursday with surveillance images of a man and white pickup truck. The sheriff’s office says the man was driving the pickup in the courthouse parking lot on Dec. 10 and struck a parked car before leaving.

If you have any information that can help identify the man or the vehicle, contact Investigator Anthony Dodson at 940-349-1694 or [email protected]

It’s the second time in as many weeks that the sheriff’s office has put out a similar request for information.