The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of a hit-and-run in a courthouse parking lot.

On Jan. 2, the man was driving a large Hummer with a camouflage design in the parking lot of the Denton County Courthouse when he struck a parked car and left the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. If you have any information about the man’s identity or the vehicle, contact Investigator Anthony Dodson at 940-349-1694 or [email protected]