Local venues to give free weddings to military couples

Walters Wedding Estates, a Hickory Creek-based wedding venue and hospitality company, announced last week that it will be giving away lots of weddings at its venues to military couples.

Walters has 22 venues in the Austin area and around North Texas, including one in Flower Mound and one in Highland Village. The new giveaway, Weddings for Warriors, will honor the men and women who serve the United States by giving away one wedding per year at each of its reception halls, according to a Walters news release. That’s an expected value of more than $250,000 this year. This year’s Weddings for Warriors prize includes a Sunday through Friday evening venue rental in January, February or August 2021, and in-house catering and bar package for up to 200 people.