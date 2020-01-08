Obituary: Richard F. Lisko

Richard F Lisko of Double Oak, TX. Passed away peacefully on Monday January 6th 2020. He was born on September 24th, 1957 to the late Dolores and Frank Lisko in Natrona Heights, PA. He received his bachelors degree from Indiana University & his masters degree from St. Francis University and is a a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus at Saint Ann’s Parish in Coppell TX. Rik was a Lifetime Member and served on the Board of Directors for ASIS and most recently worked as an International Security Director for Willis Towers Watson. He was an incredible friend and a matchless dad & husband. He loved all things sports and spent his weekends hitting birdies on the golf course and spoiling his puppies Gracie, Frankie & Petey. Rik is survived by his wife Linda Rieger Lisko and Children Derek (Kari) Lisko, Logann (Daniel) Lisko, Devin (Josh) Lisko, sister Debra (Ed) Hollis, his niece Jaclyn (Dennis, Liam, Brady) Hock, his mother-in-law Mary Agnes Rieger along with his in laws Rege (Laurie) Rieger , Karen (Bob) Urso, Maureen (Blairs) Kolar, Megan (Jodie) Deiseroth and with several nieces nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father in law Rege Rieger and Aunt & Uncle Margaret & Robert Dunning.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, Inc., 1522 Carlisle Street, Natrona Heights 724-224-8688. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, New Kensington. Officiating will be the Rev. Nikolai Breckenridge. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.