Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is being celebrated Thursday locally and around the country, as citizens publicly #BacktheBlue.

On Jan. 9 of each year, residents are called to show their support of law enforcement, according to the group Concerns of Police Survivors.

Today and everyday, thank you to the dedicated men and women of the @FlowerMoundPD who serve and protect us tirelessly. 💙 We are so grateful for everything you do to keep Flower Mound a safe community. #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/WGguOm2X14 — Town of Flower Mound (@flower_mound) January 9, 2020

Citizens can show their support in a number of ways, according to the COPS group: