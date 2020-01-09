Two drivers arrested in New Year’s fatal crash

A second driver was arrested for DWI this week from a fatal New Year’s Day crash in Lewisville.

Police were called on Jan. 1 at Business 121 and I-35E frontage road to the scene of the crash, which claimed the life of 25-year-old Jennifer Greer of Spring, who was a passenger in a Chevrolet sedan, according to a LPD news release. The driver of the other vehicle — 25-year-old Marrisamary Guadalupe Pecina — was arrested on suspicion of DWI shortly after the crash.

Then on Jan. 7, police arrested the driver of the Chevy sedan. Erick Andres Bueso Perdomo, 26, also faces a DWI charge, according to Lewisville police. The news release said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were available.