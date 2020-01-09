Severe, cold weather headed for Denton County on Friday

Severe weather is on its way to Denton County on Friday, quickly followed by a big temperature drop.

“We will have a lot going on in a very short amount of time,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

A strong cold front is moving toward North Texas from the north, and there will be a lot of rainy and stormy weather ahead of it, Sellers said. The rain is expected to begin Friday morning, and it’s expected to become strong to severe weather by midday and continue through the afternoon. The severe weather will likely include some heavy rain, strong winds, hail and the chance for tornadoes.

Sellers said it will be important for residents to pay close attention to the weather throughout the day, with the threat of severe weather imminent.

Sometime between 6-9 p.m., the cold front is expected to pass through Denton County, Sellers said, bringing a line of more strong storms, followed by more rain.

“There’s a chance we could get snow on the backside, mixed with the rain,” Sellers said.

The high temperature on Friday afternoon is expected to approach 70 degrees, but after the cold front passes through, the low is expected to reach 32. Rain — and possibly some snow mixed in — will extend through Saturday morning, and the high temperature is forecast to be 44 degrees Saturday. A low of 30 is forecast for Saturday night.