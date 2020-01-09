Weir: Jeri Rodriguez running for Constable in Precinct 3

With the New Year upon us, the race for political offices gets hotter every day! The Texas primary on March 3rd will be chock full of candidates for office. One of those on the ballot will be Lewisville resident and veteran law-enforcement officer Jeri Rodriguez. Ms. Rodriguez came over for an interview to tell our viewers about her career and why she’s running for Constable. The following is a short biography of Ms. Rodriguez:

“In the early 1990’s Jeri Rodriguez became a Search and Rescue volunteer helping Police Departments locate missing persons. Jeri spent over 10 years as a volunteer and eventually became a Certified Canine Handler making two lifesaving finds with her first dog, Tori. Jeri knew she had a servant’s heart with a desire to make a difference and eventually felt God calling her into Law Enforcement. She put herself through the police academy at night while working full-time at a Denton County Constable’s Office as an Administrative Assistant during the day. In February of 1999 she earned her Texas Peace Officer License through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Shortly thereafter, a position opened in the Constable’s Office where she was working, and she was hired as a full-time civil deputy where she was eventually promoted to Sergeant.

“Jeri eventually left that Constable’s Office where she started her law enforcement career and started working for Denton County Constable, Precinct 3, as a Civil/Warrant Deputy. In 2011 she applied for the Chief Deputy position and was promoted. Jeri has over 20 years of Law Enforcement Experience in a Constable’s Office. She has a Master Peace Officer Certificate, Peace Officer Instructor Certificate, Firearms Instructor Certificate, Civil Process Proficiency Certificate and a Courtroom Security Specialist Certificate.

“Jeri has been involved with the Republican Party for many years, volunteering her time at several Denton County events such as the Lincoln/Reagan Dinner, Lewisville Western Days, Highland Village Balloon Festival and Senator Nelson’s Annual Birthday Event. She has been a Republican Precinct Chair since 2016 and has helped republican candidates get elected by block walking and volunteering at fundraisers and campaign kickoffs. She was a Republican Party State Delegate in 2016 and 2018, President of the Pachyderm Club in 2018 and Secretary for the Lewisville Area Republican Club and Denton County Patriots Republican Club in 2019.

“She is a member of Lewisville Area Republican Club, Flower Mound Area Republican Club, Denton County Patriots Republican Club and Texas Strong Republican Women. Jeri has called Denton County home nearly her entire life. She and her husband, Steve, live in Lewisville and are active members of The Village Church. She has two grown children, Brandi Fallows and Christopher Jones and three grandchildren, Austin, Lucas and Sofi. Her son Christopher Jones currently serves as a Gunnery Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp.” For more info: www.jerirodriguezforconstable.com – Also: www.facebook.com/JeriForConstable/