It’s Unique Dining Week in Roanoke

Area residents can grab a quick bite or sit down for a meal in Roanoke this week while also supporting local nonprofits.

Unique Dining Week began Monday in Roanoke in an annual effort to raise funds for local charitable organizations that aim to feed hungry people in the area. The city of Roanoke, which has been named the Unique Dining Capital of Texas, organized the event to benefit Metroport Meals on Wheels and Roanoke Food Pantry. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their revenue received Monday through Sunday to those organizations.

Participating restaurants include sit-down eateries on Oak Street in downtown Roanoke — such as Bayou Jack’s Cajun Grill, Jack & Grill and The Classic Cafe at Roanoke — as well as more casual restaurants, such as Taco Casa, Smiley’s Craft Barbecue and Mugs Cafe and Bakery.

