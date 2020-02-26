Argyle schedules annual Clean Up Day

The annual Argyle Spring Clean Up Day has been scheduled for April 18 from 8-11 a.m. at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St.

The event is meant to allow Argyle residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste (paint, oil, batteries, etc.), electronic waste (TVs, computers, stereos), white goods (water heaters, washer/dryers, freezers with Freon removed) and a maximum of four car and/or light truck tires. On-site document shredding will also be available, according to the town of Argyle.

Proof of Argyle residency is required. You can call Argyle Town Hall at 940-464-7273 before the event to verify residency.