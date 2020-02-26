Argyle police invites community to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Argyle Police Department will host another Coffee with a Cop event next month for the community to get to know its officers and new police chief Emmitt Jackson. It will be the department’s first Coffee with a Cop since Jackson became the police chief on Jan. 2.

Coffee with a Cop was started in 2011 in Hawthorne, California because the police department wanted to interact more, and more successfully, with the community. The effort has become a popular event among many police departments across the country, as they look to meet more residents and engage in conversations with them.

Argyle PD’s event is set for 4-6 p.m. on March 9 at Kimzey’s Coffee, 429 Hwy 377.