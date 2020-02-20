Open house to be held at Twin Coves Park

The town of Flower Mound will hold an Open House event next weekend at Twin Coves Park to give area residents a chance to tour the large park on the shore of Lake Grapevine in west Flower Mound.

During the open house, the public is invited to tour the four different styles of fully-furnished cabins and there will be stations to make individual trail mix, s’more kits and bird feeders, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Refreshments will be served, and parkgoers will be able to place future reservations at the park, 5001 Wichita Trail. Park gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for free entry, and the open house event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Twin Coves Park includes 19 furnished cabins and 22 RV slips, a small craft launch boat ramp, kayak rentals, playground, picnic area and more. Find more information, click here.