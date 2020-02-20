Bridlewood to become LISD’s newest STEM Academy

A parent information meeting will be held Thursday night at Bridlewood Elementary School in Flower Mound regarding the school becoming Lewisville ISD’s newest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy next school year.

Students currently enrolled at Bridlewood will automatically gain enrollment into the STEM Academy unless they opt-out and transfer to another campus, according to LISD. Additional seats, based on campus capacity, will be made available to transfer students. A randomized selection process will be used in the instance that the number of transfer students exceeds the number of open seats at the STEM Academy.

Parents must attend a parent meeting to apply for their K-3 child(ren) to be enrolled in the new STEM Academy, joining Donald, Polser and Valley Ridge Elementary Schools as LISD’s fourth STEM Academy, according to the district.

In the new STEM Academy, in addition to the core content areas of science, mathematics, language art, and social studies, every student will receive instruction in engineering, robotics and computer programming, according to LISD. Students will learn to be designers, problem solvers, creators, and communicators through real-world engineering challenges that allow students to apply the knowledge and skills learned across all of the content areas. Students will have the opportunity to experience a variety of STEM careers through a curriculum that promotes exploration and hands-on learning.

The next parent information meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 4901 Remington Park Drive. Click here for more information and to register.