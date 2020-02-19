Cox recognized for commitment to volunteering

In the 24-years she’s been a resident of Flower Mound, Angie Cox has gotten quite a name for herself. Among them are: wife; mother; friend; small business owner; multiple organizations volunteer and board member; and, oh yeah … Flower Mound’s 2019 Outstanding Citizen.

Her ongoing history of volunteering, however, doesn’t extend to willingly sharing the story of her service to others.

“I prefer being a ‘worker bee’ behind the scenes, rather than the one on the stage,” confided Cox.

Indeed, in-person, she shares a warm and welcoming smile even with strangers. She doesn’t like the glare of the spotlight.

Cox and her sister grew-up in central Illinois and credits her mother with her devotion to helping others.

Her parents were divorced when Cox was five-years-old and in first grade. The family moved to a farm when she was in third grade after her mother remarried.

“It was a crop farm with some cattle,” said Cox. “My sister and I had chores to do, like feeding the chickens.”

She said her mother always worked three jobs and would cook for their church. She still works three jobs– one of which is being a chef. And lives in Taylorville, Illinois, to be near family and friends.

Cox chose North Texas University in Denton– now UNT– to be near the garment business in Dallas to study for a degree in fashion merchandising. By the time she graduated, however, she realized that wasn’t the career she wanted.

She took a job selling advertising for the Lewisville News, where she met her husband, Stewart.

The couple married in 1995 and have four children: Colby, 23, who’s married to Megan and lives in Tulsa with their two dogs; Skyler, 22, who’s a senior at the University of Arkansas; Landon, who’s a freshman also at the University of Arkansas; and Mercedies, who’s a freshman at Flower Mound High School.

Giving back is very important to Cox and she has instilled that in her children.

In 1997, she took a job with a title company and currently she works for Allegiance Title as an Escrow Officer. In addition, she and husband Stewart own Cox Cleaning, LLC.

For most people, that would be a full plate; not Cox. She is very involved and active in her community, spending between 20 and 30 hours a week giving back.

She is currently serving her third term as a Lewisville ISD Trustee and volunteers with various organizations such as The Women of Flower Mound, Communities in Schools, Lewisville Education Foundation, Journey to Dream, Children’s Advocacy Center, Your Home Team Cares, The National Charity League, the Flower Mound and Lewisville Chambers of Commerce and the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors.

In her spare time, usually catching a lunch, she values her “quality time” with friends and reading in quiet time.

She said her most memorable volunteer occasion was this past Christmas working with Journey to Dream. She was one of the adults with the nonprofit who took five students from The Colony– two sophomores and two seniors– to a Target store to buy gifts for themselves and their family members.

“There was one girl who bought things for her baby sister, Mom and other family members,” said Cox. “She bought a pack of gum for herself. When she was asked why she didn’t get more for herself, she said: ‘That’s all I need; I don’t need anything.’ I’ll never forget that moment.”

The young woman was given a gift certificate and was told she needed to spend the money on things for herself.

What made that memory extra special for Cox was, as an LISD Trustee, “I was able to hand her her diploma.”

Cox’s personal motto is to always appreciate what you have and do things that make a difference for others. She lives her motto.