Liberty Christian cheerleaders win national championship

Liberty Christian School cheerleaders in early February traveled to Orlando, Fla., and competed in the most prestigious cheerleading championship in the country at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) National High School Cheerleading Championship held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Competing against public and private schools from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and more in the Super Varsity Division II Game Day Championship, Liberty Christian cheerleaders secured first place on Feb. 7 in this historic win.

“We are beyond excited to bring home our first-ever national title to Liberty Christian,” said Head Cheer Coach Stephanie Jones. “Our girls worked extremely hard this season, and we are so proud of not only their efforts but also how they represented our school and team.

“They are a special group, and we are blessed to coach these girls at our amazing school every day.”

At UCA’s championship, more than 20,000 athletes from across the globe came to the most magical place on earth to compete on cheerleading’s greatest stage and in various competitions.

According to UCA, the Game Day Championship showcased what traditional cheerleading is all about – leading the crowd.

Cheerleaders were also evaluated on their ability to incorporate proper game day skill, including performance, motion, dance, and overall routine.

Game Day is the fastest growing division at UCA’s championship because it showcases a squad’s long-standing traditions, athleticism, and ability to lead and entertain a crowd.

Earlier last fall, Liberty Christian cheerleaders won first place for the sixth year in a row at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial School (TAPPS) state championship, a competition for cheerleaders that has only been in existence for six years.

Submitted by Vivian Nichols