Lewisville stabbing suspect in custody

Lewisville police on Tuesday night arrested Guadalupe Buenaventura, 18, in connection to the Feb. 17 stabbing of a woman on Winston Dr. in the Vista Oaks subdivision off of Valley Ridge Blvd.

Buenaventura faces one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Details of the seemingly random attack were shared by the son of the victim on Facebook: “Last night (2/17), around 6 p.m., my mom was taking the trash out to the end of the driveway and was approached by a male 16-20 years old who asked her if she has seen his little girl. After she said no, he reached out, stabbed her, and then fled on foot northward. He approached a few other people within the neighborhood asking similar questions before making it to my mom.”

The victim remains hospitalized while police continue their investigation.