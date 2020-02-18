Weir: Governor Abbott visits Highland Village

Lewisville ISD Board Member Kronda Thimesch is a Republican candidate running for election to the Texas House in District 65 in the March 3rd GOP primary. On Monday, Ms. Thimesch received the coveted endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a special reception at Bistecca Italian Steakhouse in Highland Village.

Master Chef Morris Salerno, owner of the upscale restaurant, closed it on Monday in order to accommodate the attendees. Some of the most delectable hors d’oeuvres in the Metroplex were served during the filled-to-capacity reception, which included a who’s who of North Texas politics.

Governor Abbot was quoted as saying, “I am proud to endorse Kronda Thimesch for State Representative of House District 65 and I know that she will be an extraordinary leader for the people of Denton County. Kronda is a proven conservative leader in her community and she understands what it takes to uphold the values that make Texas exceptional. I look forward to working alongside Kronda as we create an even better future for all Texans.”

After photo opportunities with hundreds of guests in a private room of the famous bistro, the Governor met with a wall-to-wall gathering of cheering supporters in the outer room. Former District 65 House member Ron Simmons set the stage for Abbott and Thimesch with an exciting and articulate array of reasons for electing Kronda. Then, with many elected officials by his side, including Kronda, State Reps. Tan Parker and Lynn Stuckey, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and several other notables, Abbott gave a laudable tribute to Ms. Thimesch.

“Kronda is an education leader, which is so important because she understands that the future of Texas is going to be shaped by the quality of the job we do in our schools,” he said. Texas ranks 3rd in the United States of America with the highest high school graduation rate,” he added. “When we have Kronda working with us in the Texas House we’ll be working to make Texas number one. As a mother, Kronda is passionate about making communities safe. That’s why she supports our crackdown on gangs and our commitment to secure our border and keep America safe,” Abbot said to tumultuous applause from the SRO crowd. “Kronda will work with me to ensure that Texas never becomes a sanctuary state like California and New York.”

Ms. Thimesch has been endorsed by more than 400 notables from across North Texas as she vies for the Republican nomination in the March 3rd GOP primary. Early voting ends February 28. For more information on Kronda and her candidacy, please click on her website: www.krondafortexas.com.