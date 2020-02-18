2020 Texas Primary Election Guide

Denton County voters will head to the polls starting Feb. 18 to select their major party candidates for president, house and senate seats, several statewide races and legislative seats, along with countywide positions.
Ballots in either the Republican and Democratic Primary election will determine which Party candidate will compete on Nov. 3.
Early voting runs until Feb. 28 at 42 locations in Denton County. After that, you’ll need to wait until Primary Election Day on Tuesday, March 3 to vote in person. To apply for a ballot by mail, the state must receive your application by Feb. 21.
If none of the candidates in a particular race reach the 50-percent vote threshold needed to declare victory, the top two candidates by vote total will head to a runoff election, which will take place on May 26.
Below are some links to help you make an informed decision at the ballot box.
