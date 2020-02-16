Police searching for missing teen

Denton Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Ayden Bevers left his home in Thistle Hill Estates off of Ryan Road at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to a Facebook post by his family, Bevers has no phone and has disabled all his social media and gaming accounts.

“We don’t know if he stayed local or if he took off with someone he met thru online gaming. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike zip-up hoodie, t-shirt, jeans, a silver chain, and a white Nike cap,” the post stated.

Bevers’ Rainbow Six Siege online gaming nickname is widepeeker. Investigators believe he possibly left the city on a bus.

Anyone with information about Bevers’s whereabouts should contact the Denton Police Department at 940-349-8181 or Dennis Ozment, executive director of 4theONE Foundation, at 469-892-8256.

Anonymous tips can be sent via text or phone to 4theONE Foundation at 888-512-1052.