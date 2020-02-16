Parker: What you need to know about the March 2020 Primary Election

By State Representative Tan Parker

Last February, I was completely immersed in the 86th Legislative Session working to pass laws for a brighter, more prosperous Texas. Amazing what a year difference can make! Since every member of the Texas House is required to seek re-election every two years, I along with candidates from federal, state, and local offices are preparing for the first Election Day in Texas for 2020.

The statewide Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. As legislators, there are necessary steps that we must take in order to be ready for election day, but as an engaged citizen, there are just a few reminders that I would like to share with you to ensure that your election day also goes as smoothly as possible.

In order to participate in an election, you must be registered to vote. If you are not sure of your voter status, please use this website link to check your registration status using your Texas driver’s license number or simply type in your name, county and date of birth. In addition to reviewing your voting status, you will also be able to see your unique Voter ID number and make a note for future use.

Once you have ensured that you are eligible to vote, keep in mind that you can beat the crowds on Primary Election Day by taking advantage of one of the 10 days that are allotted for early voting. The early voting dates for this year’s primary election are Tuesday, February 18 – Friday, February 28.

Participating in early voting allows for greater flexibility as a voter and provides for more time to exercise this cherished freedom. Early voting generally has shorter lines and you can also vote at ANY early voting location within Denton County between February 18 and February 28. Times and locations can be accessed on the votetexas.gov website as well. If you cannot vote early, please prepare to report to your assigned precinct location for the primary you choose to participate in on Tuesday, March 3 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Democracy is the pillar of America’s freedom and the ability for every citizen to have a say in how our government operates is crucial. It is paramount that we protect the integrity of our voting systems and allow for democracy to thrive in a free and fair environment. That is why your Texas Legislature has taken steps to protect our elections and you as a voter by enacting Voter ID laws. As a voter, you just need to prepare to properly identify yourself to the election officials before accessing your ballot. Here are some of the acceptable identification measures you may use at the polls:

– Texas Driver License

– Texas Election ID Certificate

– Texas Personal Identification Card

– Texas Handgun License

– U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

– U.S. Military ID Card with Photo

– U.S. Passport (Book or Card)

Although I encourage you to always ensure that you present a form of identification that is up-to-date, please know that any of the above options for identification are eligible as long as the expiration date is not greater than four years.

Serving the people of Denton County is the highest honor of my professional life and the trust that has been placed in me to represent your voices at the state level is one that I deeply cherish. Our community is stronger because we have an engaged constituency and a vast population of civic-minded citizens who value making a positive difference every day in their homes, neighborhoods, communities, our state and across this great nation. There is no doubt that Texas House District 63 is the people’s seat, and I look forward to hearing more from you about how we can make Texas even stronger and more prosperous for generations to come. My family and I are grateful to you for your support and look forward to the 2020 election season.

If you have any questions about the upcoming Texas Primary Election in March or General Election in November along with any other state matter important to you, I hope you will let me know. Simply just give me a call at 512.463.0688 or send an email to [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you at the polls and joining together to exercise this most sacred freedom we have to vote!