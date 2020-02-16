Adverse effects of media concerns teen

Isabel Nichols is not fooled by the unrealistic standards presented from television and social media for young people these days.

The Coram Deo Academy senior, who serves as co-captain of the girls basketball team, also plays varsity softball and competes in speech and debate. She said she believes there is a pitfall that young people should try to avoid in today’s society.

“I believe the most difficult thing about being a young person today is trying to find your identity amidst the constant influence of media– whether it is Instagram or a popular TV show,” Nichols said. “Media portrays the ‘perfect’ and ‘ideal’ that are unrealistic.”

Nichols, 17, also participates in the National Junior Classical League (in Latin competitions) and serves as the Secretary of the House of Lewis at Coram Deo Academy.

“These activities have given me valuable experience at working out issues with people from different backgrounds, as well as strengthening my character and leadership skills,” Nichols said.

The Flower Mound teen carries a 4.0 grade point average at CDA. She said the most enjoyable aspect of attending her school is the instructors.

“The teachers make attending Coram Deo the best experience of my life,” Nichols said. “They have helped me grow immensely– both in academics and in my walk with Christ– and I could not be more grateful. They’ve always been available for any questions I’ve had to help me be successful.”

Outside of school, Nichols is a youth worship leader, a Camp Blessing Counselor and serves as an administrator and catcher for pitchers-in-training at Excel Hitting & Pitching in Flower Mound.

Nichols said she does feel like today’s young people are fortunate in the amount of options available to them.

“The best thing about being a young person today is the unlimited opportunities and freedom to do what we dream and be who we are,” Nichols said.

The Coram Deo senior is headed to the University of Mississippi in the fall, where she plans to study Chemistry.



Nichols’ Favorites

Favorite Subject: Chemistry

Person who most inspires you: My parents (Al & Melissa Nichols)

Favorite Food: Gumbo

Favorite Movie: The Game Plan

Favorite TV Show: NCIS

Book Currently Reading or Last Book Read: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: For King & Country

