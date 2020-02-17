Double Oak Police Beat — February 2020

The Town of Double Oak, with the generous partnership of the Town of Flower Mound and a public safety grant from CoServ utilities, has completed the installation of one emergency alert tower near our fire station. An additional warning tower, for the west side of Town, will be installed near McMakin Rd. and Kings Rd. in the next 90 days.

The sirens are designed to provide an audible alert to persons who are outdoors giving them early warning of storm events such as high winds and hail. The intent is that upon hearing the siren you will seek shelter in a building. I’ve heard the siren tested, it was audible indoors too, although our offices are within a one block distance.

Our partnership allows the two new emergency alert towers to notify neighborhoods in Double Oak and Flower Mound of pending extreme weather. We, the residents of Double Oak, also benefit from their Emergency Operations Center monitoring of critical weather events.

I urge you to sign up with “Everbridge” (the replacement for “Code Red”) for emergency alert notifications at dentoncounty.gov/emergencynotifications. “Everbridge” is used by Denton County emergency management to push out weather notifications via text, email and voice messages about critical events happening in our county. You can select notifications you want to receive and control hours of notification (if you don’t wish to be awakened by a weather notification at 2 a.m. you can block those hours out). “Everbridge” also allows Denton County to broadcast notifications about critical missing children and adults, industrial accidents or any other critical incident of note. An “Everbridge” app is also available for your phone. “Everbridge” combined with the early warning sirens are communications devices that will save residents from serious injury or death.

From Denton County Emergency Management, “Denton County has switched providers for its mass notification system. If you previously signed up for alerts using CodeRED, Nixle, or Reverse 911, you will need to create a new account on the Denton County Everbridge system. Any data provided to CodeRED, Nixle, or Reverse 911 has been deleted from their systems. Your current up-to-date information will ensure we have a means of contacting you.”

A friendly reminder as we enter the tax preparation season the Internal Revenue Service WILL NOT contact you by telephone demanding payment via a wire transfer or gift cards. If you suspect a call is fraudulent in nature, please contact the police department (972) 355-5995 and we will be glad to work with you on identifying deceptive behavior. Please DO NOT answer your cellphone for numbers that you do not recognize. If the caller has important information, they can leave a message, you can assess the veracity of the caller and then call back if you wish. Unsolicited callers (people not on your call list) want something from you…usually your money. The easiest was to not fall prey to a scammer via email or telephone is to not communicate with them.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Recent Police Calls

12-17-19 – Criminal Mischief – 100 blk. Cedarcrest Ln., Double Oak – An unknown motorist struck a resident’s mailbox and left without leaving identification.

12-17-19 – Civil Dispute – 6000 blk. Kings Rd., Double Oak – A resident reported being concerned about an unknown tree company trimming trees that were growing around power lines. Further investigation revealed that the company was present at the behest of the power company. The resident could not recall tree limbs being trimmed so aggressively in the past. A company supervisor was called to the scene to help the resident resolve their concerns.

12-27-19 – Hit and Run – 100 blk. Chinn Chapel, Double Oak – A motorist reported that an unknown person had hit their truck’s tailgate and rear quarter panel while they were inside a local business. The collision is suspected to have occurred in a parking lot and the suspect left without leaving identification.

12-27-19 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 7700 blk. Justin Rd., Double Oak – During the conduct of a traffic stop the investigating officer located suspected drug paraphernalia. The alleged offender was issued a citation and released at the scene.

12-28-19 – Welfare Check – Double Oak – Officer was asked to check on the welfare of a resident by a concerned family member.

12-29-19 – Solicitor Complaint – 400 blk. Oak Trail, Double Oak – A resident reported two adult males soliciting without a permit. Both subjects were issued citations for violation of the Town solicitor ordinance.

12-31-19 – Civil Dispute – 100 blk. Whistling Duck Ln., Double Oak – Officer responded to a property dispute between divorced spouses. No offense was reported.

01-01-20 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 7700 blk. Justin Rd., Double Oak – During the conduct of a traffic stop the investigating officer located suspected drug paraphernalia. The alleged offender was issued a citation and released at the scene.

01-01-20 – Open Door – 300 blk. Oak Trail, Double Oak – A Double Oak officer responded to the report of an open door on a residence being looked after by a neighbor while the homeowner was on vacation. The witness was positive the door had been secured earlier in the day. Responding officer noted that the door did no appear to have been forced open and no one responded when an officer identified themselves by shouting into the residence. Officer had the witness confirm through a phone call that no family members were inside the residence. The home was cleared by law enforcement officers and no sign of criminal activity was detected.

01-01-20 – Civil Dispute – 100 blk. Whistling Duck Ln., Double Oak – Officers responded to a dispute about a civil matter involving former spouses and division of property.

01-02-20 – Agency Assist – 100 blk. McMakin Rd., Bartonville – Double Oak officers responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries in Bartonville. Both vehicles had significant damage and had to be towed. No one was transported to the hospital.

01-05-20 – Agency Assist – 8700 blk. Cherry Lee Lane, Lantana – Double Oak officers responded to a disturbance call involving family members. Officers assisted with keeping parties separated while a Sheriff’s Deputy investigated. An adult subject was taken into custody for assault/family violence and transported to the Denton County jail.

01-08-20 – Assault – 300 blk. Waketon, Double Oak – A complainant reported having been assaulted by a known person.

01-10-20 – Burglary of a Vehicle – 8500 blk. Justin Rd., Double Oak – Complainant reported that electronic equipment had been taken from their vehicle without permission. With the assistance of tracking software, the property was recovered in Flower Mound.

01-13-20 – Welfare Concern – Double Oak – Officer was asked to check on the welfare of a resident by a concerned family member.

01-13-20 – Prisoner Transport – Double Oak – Adult male, 22, transported from Denton Detention Center to Flower Mound Jail.

01-15-20 – Suspicious Circumstances – 200 blk. Timberview Dr., Double Oak – A husband and wife reported hearing their residential door open and close. Officers searched the immediate area and the interior of the home and could not locate a suspect or other indicator of criminal activity.

01-16-20 – Minor Accident – 8500 blk. Justin Rd., Double Oak – Officer responded to a two-vehicle collision.

01-19-20 – Found Property – 100 blk. Ridgebriar Ln., Double Oak – Complainant reported a missing washing machine. Upon further investigation officer was able to determine that the machine had been accidentally picked up by a delivery service. They returned the missing item to the residence.

01-21-20 – Vehicle Complaint – 100 blk. Ridgebriar Ln., Double Oak – A resident reported reckless driving by a dump truck driver working a project in Double Oak. Officer investigation the allegation, reviewed video, and a citation was issued.

01-21-20 – Harassment – 300 blk. Waketon Rd., Double Oak – A resident reported a known person electronically harassing them through threatening text messages.