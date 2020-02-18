Texas primary ballot propositions

Candidates aren’t the only thing voters will find on their ballots for the 2020 Texas Republican and Democratic primary elections. Each party also puts forth a slate of ballot propositions for their voters to weigh in on.

Ballot propositions act as an opinion poll of primary voters and not a policy referendum.

Democrats have styled their ballot propositions as a “Texas Bill of Rights” containing 11 broad statements covering many policy areas. Republicans have offered up 10 narrowly tailored ballot propositions to their voters.

View the complete list of Texas Republican Party primary ballot propositions for 2020 here.

View the complete list of Texas Democratic Party primary ballot propositions for 2020 here.

Early voting for the 2020 Texas primaries runs from Tuesday, February 18, through Friday, February 28. Election day is Tuesday, March 3.

Source: www.teachthevote.org