Saturday is the last day to see historic home before move

Saturday is local residents’ last chance to see the historic Roberson House before it is moved to Grapevine.

The Roberson farmhouse, built in 1905, will be moved later this month to make room for development of Lakeside Village, near the north shore of Lake Grapevine. The historic home will be restored and located next to the historic Thomas McPherson Farmhouse near the corner of South Dooley Street and East College Street.

Lakeside Village will feature a variety of public spaces, restaurants, parks, trails, hotels, event venues, homes, and offices with lake views. It is being developed through a partnership of the Peter P. Stewart Family of Dallas and Realty Capital Management of Irving as the final phase of the Lakeside DFW community.

Abbey Seminaro, development coordinator for Realty Capital, said an estate sale this weekend will be the last chance for the public to get an up-close look at the 115-year-old house before the move.

The estate sale will be held at the farmhouse, 3058 Lakeside Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The items being sold will include from the Stewart Family, the previous property owners, as well as furniture that Realty Capital and the Stewart Family has been using in the home, including tables, chairs, couches and desks. Other items include beds, refrigerators, decor, vintage posters, vintage games, books, bicycles and art signed by Willie Baronet.

