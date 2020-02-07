Local groups team up to offer Master Composter Class

Registration is now open for a Master Composter Certification Class later this month, hosted by Keep Lewisville Beautiful and Keep Flower Mound Beautiful.

The Master Composter program is a three-day course that will take place Feb. 27-29 at Midwestern State University, 100 Parker Square in Flower Mound, according to a news release from Keep Lewisville Beautiful. Instructors include Erin Hoffer — senior environmental education coordinator for the city of Plano — and Margaret Blackmon, owner of Compost Haste.

The classes include:

Composting basics and the science that supports the transformation of landscape trimming and organic waste into humus-rich material.

How to use nutrient-rich soil to amend your landscape and lawn.

Teaching others about composting and diverting waste from our overflowing landfills.

Improving your understanding of high quality soil structure and gardening success.

Earning the title, “State of Texas Certified Master Composter” (must complete all requirements).

The cost is $40 for Lewisville and Flower Mound residents who register and prepay on or before Feb. 17. Spouses may attend for an additional $20, but couples must share classroom supplies. The cost for non-residents and anyone who pays after Feb. 17 is $55. Class space is limited to the first 25 people who register.

To register, mail or drop off a check to: Keep Lewisville Beautiful, 247 W. Main St., Lewisville, TX 75057. Make the check out to Keep Lewisville Beautiful and include your name, address, phone number and email address. Students must attend all three sessions to earn certification. Class dates and times are:

Feb 27: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb 28: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb 29: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided at each session, as well as lunch on Feb 29. Each participant will receive the following:

The Rodale Book of Composting—Easy Methods for Every Gardener

Basics of Composting Made Easy—A Complete Guide to Composting at Home

A Green Guide to Composting

Students will receive 16 hours of classroom and hands-on training through this course. To earn the title “State of Texas Master Composter” certification, students need to complete four hours of independent study and volunteer 20 hours teaching others the principles of backyard composting. Students do not have to work to earn the “Master Composter” title to attend and gain value from this course.

Both KLB and KFMB will offer opportunities to earn volunteer hours throughout the year to complete certification, but students are welcome to find hours with other organizations or community gardens as well.

For more information, contact Keep Lewisville Beautiful at 972-538-5949 or [email protected].