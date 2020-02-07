Local Girl Scout earns Gold Award with Caring Note Project

A Flower Mound Girl Scout worked for nearly two years educating students on healthy eating to prevent cancer and gathered over 300 caring note cards for cancer patients to earn the prestigious Gold Award.

Chloe Bjornberg, a senior at Marcus High School, was visiting her grandpa while he was receiving chemotherapy when she realized that caring notes to patients would help encourage them while undergoing treatment. Her grandpa’s story inspired her to collect handwritten notes from students of all ages in Flower Mound, Double Oak, and Highland Village to share with the patients during treatment.

Numerous cancer patients attend Texas Oncology in Flower Mound and Lewisville for chemotherapy treatment. She found that these patients are in need of comfort during long hours of chemo. That is when she decided to create the Caring Note Project to positively influence chemotherapy patients and brighten their day with funny or encouraging notes from local students. Throughout her Caring Note Project, Chloe was able to present to about 175 kids about cancer fighting foods and healthy eating. After her presentation, Chloe had the kids write comforting and inspirational notes cards for the chemo patients to read.

The notes are held in hand-built and stained boxes that Chloe personally made. On the front of the boxes, there are instructions to take a card, read it, and then place the card back into the box. The cards are laminated for durability, so they will bring comfort and joy for years to come.

“The most successful aspect of my Girl Scout Gold Award project was the delivery,” Chloe said. “Seeing the patients’ smiles when I explained how the boxes were produced and that local kids wrote the notes, was such an amazing moment. Giving my project to Texas Oncology was so important to me since my grandpa attended chemotherapy at the Flower Mound location. I am so happy that I was able to complete such a memorable project in memory of my grandpa.”