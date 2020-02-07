Harvest Happenings — February 2020

By Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

January was a big month for Harvest as we brought home two gold awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The Nationals is the NHAB’s largest and most prestigious awards competition. It celebrates North America’s best new-home sales and marketing, and recognizes outstanding achievements. Harvest won gold for Best Lifestyle Program and I won Lifestyle Director of the Year. It is a huge honor!

Harvest by Hillwood is a community united by camaraderie, sustainable gardening practices and continuous neighborly goodwill; it has a nostalgic feel reminiscent of the golden years of America. We don’t just do events; we create a community that does life together – through the good and bad times. It’s a place where we help our neighbors form lasting relationships and memories that will last a lifetime.

On behalf of FirstService Residential, I have the privilege of creating a culture that reaches people and builds lives and because of The Nationals the country now knows how special Harvest is, which is something we already knew!

If you want to experience what life is like at Harvest, follow us on Facebook (Harvest by Hillwood), Instagram and Twitter (@HarvestTexas). I would also love the opportunity to show you around!