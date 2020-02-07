Bartonville Town Update — February 2020

Greetings from Bartonville!

It really hasn’t felt like winter and our thoughts have already moved on to springtime. Soon we will all be out mowing and planting. With the warmer weather and the recent rains, please be mindful of your bar ditch and keep it clear of debris.

We are already at the last call for the May General Election! The date for filing ends on February 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. Candidate application packets for qualified citizens are available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the Town’s website, www.townofbartonville.com. These are for the general election for Town Council on May 2, 2020.

The Town has concluded its investigation and is now ready to proceed to finish the remainder of the 2019 Residential Street project. Cardinal, Hunter, Glenview, and Dove Creek will all be completed in the next few months. Be sure to monitor the Town’s website for the latest updates on the construction schedule. Thank you in advance for your patience while these projects are completed.

Several have asked what is going on with CoServ. They have begun the process of upgrading existing three-phase electric overhead lines on East Jeter from McMakin to Porter. This includes replacing existing power poles and new overhead conductors. Additionally, they have been trimming tree limbs along existing power lines in Bartonville, as they do every three years. Please use caution when their vehicles are operating within the roadways.

Also, with recent severe weather and the potential for springtime storms, now is a good time to sign-up for the free e-mail/cell phone text message Emergency Notification system provided by Denton County Emergency Services District #1. You can sign-up at their website, www.argylefire.com. These alerts will instantly let you know when a severe weather watch or warning is issued by the National Weather Service for Bartonville.

A few other items of note:

The annual Spring Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, March 28 th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lantana Community Church

Town Hall will be closed Monday, February 17 th in observation of President's Day.

in observation of President’s Day. If you are planning to burn brush on your property, please ensure it is a property registered with the Denton County Fire Marshall. To register your burn and ensure it is a Burn Day, please visit apps.dentoncounty.gov/BurnControl/

Did you know that many insurance companies offer discounts if you register your security alarm system with the town?

Happy Leap Year, Happy Groundhog’s Day and Happy Mardi Gras! And, I must admit, that I find the humor when February is “National Dental Month” when all we do is buy chocolate!!