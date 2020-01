The Argyle Yogurt Station, a Hwy 377 staple for years, is closing its doors this weekend.

The small self-serve frozen yogurt shop, located at 500 Hwy 377 near the Argyle Police Station and post office, announced on its Facebook page this week that the shop is closing its doors on Saturday, Feb. 1. An owner of the business confirmed the closure but declined to comment further.

Its regular business hours are noon to 9 p.m.