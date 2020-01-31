Local ice cream shop to resume normal business hours Monday

The Flower Mound location for Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream plans to resume normal business hours Monday after dealing with health and staffing issues.

Owner Jet Patel said the shop has been short-handed because he has been out with the flu and pneumonia back-to-back. He said Friday he’s recovering now and as soon as he is cleared by the doctor, the “first thing will be to get the store staffed.”

Patel said the shop only has two other employees, and they’re both college students with busy schedules and are working when they can.

“We do apologize for any inconvenience and will be back to normal business hours here very soon,” Patel said.

The ice cream shop, located at 3721 Justin Road, opened in May 2017 and has since been serving up premium ice cream that’s customized to each customer’s preferences by rapidly freezing individual creations using liquid nitrogen.